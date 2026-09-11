World's narrowest Fiat enters the Guinness Book of Records

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World's narrowest Fiat enters the Guinness Book of Records

Dozens of unusual achievements recorded in various parts of the world have been included in the new Guinness Book of Records. Among them is the world's narrowest drivable Fiat car, modified by an Italian mechanic. This was reported by UPI.

The specialist altered the structure of a classic Fiat car, reducing its width to just 50 centimeters. Thus, he succeeded in creating the narrowest car capable of moving in everyday life.

In addition, the new edition compiles hundreds of unusual records related to sports, technology, nature, and human capabilities. The book also provides information on unusual results and rare phenomena recorded in various fields.

The annual edition of the Guinness Book of Records demonstrates how far the boundaries of human imagination, skill, and engineering capabilities are expanding. The new record holders received special certificates confirming their achievements.

The latest edition has already gone on international sale and is available for records enthusiasts.

Moviy rangli juda tor Fiat Panda mashinasi va uning saloni ko‘rsatilgan.
Гиннес рекордларFiatИталия механикUPI
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