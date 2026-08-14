Selena Gomez sued over fraud allegations

·1·Culture
Selena Gomez sued over fraud allegations

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has found herself at the center of a dispute involving the mental health startup Wondermind Global. Investors have accused her and the company’s management of fraud and filed a lawsuit. Reuters reported this.

According to reports, the plaintiffs invested nearly $1.2 million in Wondermind Global, which was launched in 2021. The investors claim they were promised that Gomez would actively participate in developing the company’s marketing strategy and broadly promoting the project, as well as launching a number of products, including a mobile app.

However, court documents state that some of these promises were not fulfilled. The plaintiffs allege that Gomez signed a document obligating her to perform certain duties but later failed to carry out the tasks specified in it.

The investors also said that other problems arose in the company’s operations. These included issues related to making timely payments to employees and service providers.

Selena Gomez’s representatives have not yet commented on the allegations. The investors are demanding the return of their funds and reimbursement of legal expenses.

For reference, Wondermind Global was founded in 2021 by Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. The platform is based on the concept of “mental fitness” and aims to offer users articles, conversations, podcasts and various practical tools related to mental health.

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