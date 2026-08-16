Xamdam Sobirov’s «Peshta» music video is being watched at a record pace (video)

Singer Xamdam Sobirov has shared news to delight his fans. On August 15, the artist presented the long-awaited music video for the song «Peshta». Interest in the song had already been high ahead of the video’s premiere — the singer had earlier shared an audio preview of the track on social media, further heightening fans’ anticipation.

After the new work was uploaded to YouTube, it attracted thousands of viewers in a short time. In less than a day, the video had been viewed more than 146 thousand times.

The song was warmly received by fans. On social media, users are praising the song’s melody and the creative approach taken in the video, while sharing various opinions about the new work.

Xamdam Sobirov’s new work has attracted the attention of a large audience in a short time, suggesting that it could become one of the singer’s next hit songs.