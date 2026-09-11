Declan Rice's girlfriend once again remains the center of criticism

Lauren Fryer, the girlfriend of England national team and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, has once again faced criticism on social media due to her appearance.

Some users called Lauren "unsuitable" for Rice, leaving insulting comments about her appearance. Such reactions have occurred before, and Lauren previously deleted some of her photos due to the pressure on social media.

Declan Rice and Lauren Fryer have been together for almost 10 years. Rather than flaunting their relationship, the couple tries to keep their personal life away from the public eye. In 2022, their child was born.

Rice has not remained indifferent to the negative attitude towards his girlfriend in the past either. The footballer's support for Lauren also demonstrates how long their relationship has endured over the years.