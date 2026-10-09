Sevinch Muminova's heartfelt reunion with fans sparks heated discussions online

Sevinch Muminova, the bright and unique singer of the Uzbek pop scene, once again met with her loyal fans, presenting them with an unforgettable, sincere, and vibrant musical evening. During these moments of reunion with her fans, the singer performed her new songs, turning the stage into a true arena of passions.

Videos capturing the artist's live performance on stage, her sincere emotions during the rendition, and her warm communication with the audience quickly went viral on social media.

"I sing only for you": Sevinch's affectionate address to her fans

Stepping onto the stage, Sevinch Muminova greeted the gathered crowd with joy and a sincere smile on her face:

Sincere gratitude: "I am very glad to meet and see you all. I will sing my new songs for you in a great mood, exclusively for you; dance, laugh, and have a wonderful time. Thank you all," the singer expressed from the bottom of her heart;

Stage look and elegance: Sevinch chose a modest yet graceful shiny dark purple dress for the evening, appearing charming with her hair down;

Rain of applause: The hall supported every word and movement of the singer with heartfelt applause.

The passion-filled song "Daydi"

The most emotional and high point of the evening was the singer's heartfelt performance of the song titled "Daydi", which reflects the pain of love, separation, and longing:

"Tired of wandering on these roads, Why do memories torture me so, oh. My heart won't listen to me, Refusing to accept reason at all, alas. Your thousands of admirers, Cannot love you the way I do. Looking into your eyes, They cannot know what's in your heart just like me. Even if thousands of pains come, I won't pay attention to them at all. To the single longing you gave, Oh, I cannot endure it, why, I don't know..."

As the singer performed these deeply felt lines, she fully conveyed her emotions to the audience through her facial expressions and hand gestures.

Fans' recognition and a stage turned into a flower garden

At the end of the song, devoted fans expressed their endless love and respect to the singer:

Presentation of bouquets: Audience members presented Sevinch with beautiful bouquets consisting of white and red roses one after another;

Respect and humility: The artist accepted every flower presented with reverence and gratitude, bowing to her fans.

Sevinch Muminova's latest meeting once again proved that she remains a sincere and unique singer who holds a deep place in the hearts of her listeners.