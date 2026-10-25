Did Lola Yuldasheva return to the stage? The singer's performance is in the spotlight (video)

Singer Lola Yuldasheva participated in the first-ever "Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala" ceremony held in Tashkent. The artist attracted the attention of many not only with her performance, but also with her unique stage outfit.

During the evening, Lola Yuldasheva presented her famous song "Muhabbatim" to her fans. The singer's appearance on stage became one of the joyful moments for fans who had missed her creative work.

The artist posted a video from this evening on her Instagram page, commenting on it with "Everything has a 'one year later'."

The singer's appearance on stage was warmly received among her fans. In the comments, many expressed their happiness at seeing Lola Yuldasheva back on stage and sent her sincere wishes.