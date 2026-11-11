The unusual mahr request of Robiyaxon, singer of the “Havas” group, has been revealed! (video)

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The unusual mahr request of Robiyaxon, singer of the “Havas” group, has been revealed! (video)

Footage from the wedding night of Robiyaxon, a singer from the “Havas” group, and her husband Behruzjon is circulating on social media. A video capturing their marriage ceremony has also caught the attention of users.

The caption on the video states that Robiyaxon requested a violin, which she had long dreamed of, as her mahr (dower). It reads: “Our groom Behruzjon will buy the violin that my sister Robiya has always dreamed of. Masha'Allah, may the young couple be happy.”

In the footage of the marriage ceremony, the groom promised to buy the violin Robiyaxon dreamed of. The singer expressed that she wanted this specific musical instrument as her mahr. The groom's response was brief: “Done, alright.”

According to the information circulating, the price of the violin is said to be 30 million dollars. However, this price and the exact model of the instrument have not yet been independently verified.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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