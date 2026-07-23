Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 24

The dollar exchange rate effective from July 24 is expected to increase by approximately 51–52 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,050 soums.

• Davrbank — 12,045 soums.

• MKBank — 12,040 soums.

• NBU — 12,040 soums.

• Turonbank — 12,040 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Agrobank — 12,090 soums.

• OFB — 12,090 soums.

• Tengebank — 12,090 soums.

• Infinbank — 12,100 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.