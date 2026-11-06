Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on November 6

The dollar exchange rate effective in banks on November 6 is expected to increase by 10–11 soums.

As of November 6, the best buying rate for the dollar in banks is 11,970 soums. This rate is being offered by Tenge Bank and Ziraat Bank.

The best selling rates for the dollar from banks are as follows:

• Asakabank — 12,000 soums.

• Ipoteka-bank — 12,005 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,005 soums.

• Anor Bank — 12,010 soums.

Currency rates may change throughout the day. It is recommended to check the official websites of the banks for precise information.