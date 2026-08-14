5 Factors That Will Change Your Life: What Should You Stop Wasting Energy On?

The main reason people become mentally exhausted and live under constant stress in the modern world is simple: we waste our energy trying to control things we cannot change ourselves.

A simple yet highly effective control formula developed by psychologists and mindful-living experts can help you look at life differently and direct your inner strength in the right way.

5 things that depend only on you

Your entire life, success, and peace of mind actually rest on the following 5 aspects that are under your personal control:

Personal thoughts: What thoughts you allow to circulate in your mind and what you focus on;

Actions: What exactly you are engaged in during the day and the choices you make;

Words you say: Every phrase that comes out of your mouth and its impact on those around you;

Reactions and attitudes: How you respond to any external event;

The next step: The specific decision you make to move forward rather than remain stuck at your current point.

Energy thieves: 7 factors that are completely beyond your control

Many people complicate their lives by worrying about the following things. In reality, changing them is not within our power:

The past — past events cannot be undone; you can only learn from them. Circumstances and external situations — political, economic, or unexpected events in the world. The final outcome — you may take action 100% correctly, but many external factors affect the result. Weather and nature — choosing rain or sunshine is not within human control. Time — it cannot be stopped or turned back. The environment — other people’s moods and external pressures. Other people’s opinions — what others think about you and how they judge you.

The rule of peace of mind

If you learn to accept the factors you cannot influence and focus all your attention only on the 5 aspects that depend on you, the amount of stress in your life will decrease several times over.

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