"Extends life": Scientists reveal the surprising secret of meeting with friends

·3·Health
"Extends life": Scientists reveal the surprising secret of meeting with friends

Lively conversation in the circle of friends and loved ones, sincere laughter, and meeting over a cup of tea are not just ways to pass the time or boost your mood — they have turned out to be a powerful medical factor that significantly extends human life.

Great Britain's University of Glasgow scientists, through a major multi-year scientific study, have proven that distancing oneself from friends and loneliness lead to more devastating health consequences than previously expected.

12-year observation: What did the fate of 450,000 people show?

Researchers at the University of Glasgow monitored more than 450,000 volunteers continuously for 12 years and reached the following serious conclusions:

  • Risk of early death increases by 39%: In people who never meet with friends, loved ones, and relatives and live in social isolation, the rate of early death was 39 percent higher compared to those who communicate regularly;

  • Meeting once a month is also a salvation: Studies have shown that even meeting face-to-face with loved ones just once a month drastically reduces this risk factor.

"As harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day": Brigham Young University conclusion

A study by experts at Brigham Young University in the USA proved the biological damage that loneliness causes to the human body with even more terrifying comparisons:

  • 50% longer life: People with strong social and friendly ties are 50 percent more likely to live a long life compared to lonely individuals;

  • More dangerous than tobacco and alcohol: According to the official conclusion of the scientists, social isolation causes damage to the human body at the same level as the negative complications caused by smoking 15 cigarettes a day or chronic alcoholism.

How does meeting with friends heal the body? Four main biological shields

Live communication activates a number of vital processes in the human body:

  1. Hormonal balance and stress reduction: While having a good time with friends, the level of the stress-responsible hormone cortisol drops, and conversely, the production of oxytocin, which provides feelings of love and happiness, accelerates;

  2. Strong immune system: The bodies of socially active people who communicate with many others are rich in protective forces, and they are much less susceptible to various seasonal infectious diseases;

  3. Protecting the heart and blood vessels: Chronic loneliness directly paves the way for high blood pressure and the risk of heart attack. Live chats relax the blood vessels and normalize heart function;

  4. Sharpness of mind and memory: Constant exchange of ideas keeps brain neurons in an active state. This acts as a barrier to the development of dementia and Alzheimer's disease in old age.

Therefore, do not use busyness and daily chores as an excuse; meeting with dear friends at a teahouse or in a gathering should be viewed not just as relaxation, but as the most necessary investment made for your own health and longevity.

University of GlasgowBrigham Young Universitysocial isolationlongevity
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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