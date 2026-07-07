17-year-old drug courier apprehended in Yunusabad

A 17-year-old youth was apprehended by law enforcement officers during an operative operation against drug trafficking in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent.

According to preliminary information, he is suspected of being involved in the clandestine distribution of narcotic substances. During the search, 42 packages of drugs prepared for sale were found in his possession and seized as physical evidence.

An expert examination has been ordered to determine the type and quantity of these substances. Furthermore, an investigation is underway to determine how the youth was recruited into this illegal activity, from whom he obtained the substances, and to whom he was supposed to deliver them.

The issue of initiating a criminal case regarding the incident is currently being considered. Law enforcement agencies have stated that operative measures against drug trafficking and their illegal circulation are being consistently continued.