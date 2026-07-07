New drinking water pipeline being laid in Chilanzar

·0·Society
New drinking water pipeline being laid in Chilanzar

Work to upgrade drinking water networks continues in the Chilanzar district. Reconstruction is underway on the 5th Diydor narrow street in the "Khontupi" neighborhood citizens' assembly area, based on a program scheduled for 2026–2027.

As part of the project, an outdated 100-millimeter diameter drinking water pipe is being replaced with a modern 110-millimeter diameter PVC pipe.

The upgraded network will serve to provide local residents with high-quality and uninterrupted drinking water. It is also intended to reduce malfunctions and emergency situations in the pipes, ensuring the stable operation of the water supply system.

The work is being carried out by employees of the Chilanzar district water supply department.

Workers and an excavator are carrying out excavation work on the side of the street.A yellow excavator is digging the ground to lay pipes on a narrow street.
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