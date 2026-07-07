Individual promising university admission caught while accepting money

In Tashkent, an individual who promised to secure admission to a higher education institution in exchange for 5,000 dollars has been apprehended.

The suspect was caught in the act of receiving the money during a joint operational event conducted by the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs and the Mirabad District Road Safety Department.

According to preliminary information, the individual told a citizen that they could assist with university admission for a fee. The service was priced at 5,000 US dollars.

Investigation efforts are currently underway to determine all the details of this case.