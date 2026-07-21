Courier beaten in Tashkent for bumping into a BYD car

A conflict between a BYD driver and a courier riding a scooter in Tashkent has sparked widespread discussion on social media. After a video of the incident went viral, legal action was taken against the driver, the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the night between July 19 and July 20 at the "Vatan" intersection in the Uchtepa district. Initially, a disagreement arose between the scooter rider and the BYD driver regarding traffic rules.

The driver claimed that the courier's carelessness while driving had created a risk of collision. However, the incident did not escalate into a traffic accident.

Following this, a verbal argument broke out between the two parties. The driver admitted that, in a fit of anger, he struck the courier once. Later, he expressed regret for his actions and publicly apologized to the victim and the citizens who witnessed the event.

He stated that he was not driving his own car at the time of the incident, but rather a friend's vehicle. For this reason, he became anxious about potential damage to the vehicle and could not control his emotions.

"I lost my temper and did the wrong thing. I sincerely apologize to the courier and to everyone who witnessed this situation for my actions," the driver said.

According to the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department, documents have been processed against the driver based on the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. The collected materials have been sent to the district court for a legal decision.