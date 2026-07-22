Did he fall out of a Cobalt or is there more to the story? The death of a 24-year-old man raises questions

The death of 24-year-old Asadbek Boriboyev, a resident of the Dustlik district of the Jizzakh region, in the Sirdaryo region has sparked widespread public discussion. While official reports state that he threw himself out of a moving vehicle, the deceased's relatives view the incident from a different perspective.

According to his relatives, Asadbek was returning home from Tashkent on June 29 when he called his family members to say he would stay the night with relatives in the Sirdaryo district. Shortly after, around midnight, news arrived that he was in critical condition.

The deceased's uncle, Asqar Sharipov, stated that when they arrived at the hospital, the young man's neck was broken, and he passed away near dawn. He says that those present at the scene claimed Asadbek had tried to get out of a moving Cobalt car and fell.

However, the deceased's relatives are skeptical of this explanation. In their opinion, some of the injuries on the body do not look like the result of a simple fall.

"His face was almost undamaged, but there were bruises on both his arms and his waist. This situation raised various suspicions for us," says the deceased's uncle.

According to him, the statements given by the participants in the incident are also inconsistent. While some said Asadbek fell out of the Cobalt, others claimed they took him to the hospital in a Damas vehicle. Furthermore, the fact that the body was brought in washed and wrapped in a white sheet also raised a number of questions for the relatives.

The deceased's relatives have requested an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident and stated that they have handed over his clothes and personal belongings to law enforcement agencies.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office press service, the report about the incident was received by the Sirdaryo District Internal Affairs Department on June 30. Based on preliminary information, Asadbek Boriboyev, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, asked the driver several times to stop the vehicle. However, after the car did not stop, it was recorded that he threw himself out of the moving transport.

The official report states that the young man died due to severe bodily injuries sustained, despite the medical assistance provided by doctors.

The preliminary forensic medical examination report also concluded that the cause of death was injuries sustained as a result of falling from a moving vehicle.

At present, pre-investigation checks are continuing regarding this case by the Sirdaryo District Prosecutor's Office. The conclusion of the investigation is expected to clarify all aspects of the incident and provide a legal assessment.