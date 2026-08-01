In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)

·0·Society
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)

In Uchcoprik district of Fergana region, Tohirjon Jurayev, an employee of the "Inson" Social Services Center, died as a result of an accident that occurred during a community clean-up (hashar). This was reported by the National Agency for Social Protection.

The incident took place on July 29 during a hashar held in the district. According to reports, representatives of the "mahalla seven" were involved in the hashar by the khokimiyat.

During the hashar, hired workers used a special tool for mowing grass. In the process, the blade of the device broke and pierced the stomach of Tohirjon Jurayev, an employee of the Uchcoprik district "Inson" Social Services Center who was standing nearby.

Despite the medical assistance provided by doctors, the severely injured employee passed away.

The National Agency for Social Protection expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of the deceased, stating that his family will remain under constant attention and will be provided with necessary social support.

The agency announced that it will investigate compliance with occupational safety requirements, the involvement of employees in work not falling under their official duties, and the responsibility of the officials in charge. It was stated that appropriate measures will be taken based on the results of the investigation.

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