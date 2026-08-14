It was discovered that a 15-year-old school student in Uzbekistan contracted a dangerous infection from a prostitute

·0·Society
It was discovered that a 15-year-old school student in Uzbekistan contracted a dangerous infection from a prostitute

A 15-year-old school student in Uzbekistan was found to have contracted a dangerous infection after sexual intercourse. An infectious disease specialist reported this.

How was the infection transmitted?

According to the doctor, the teenager contracted the infection after having sexual intercourse with a sex worker.

Experts note that such cases demonstrate the need for open educational discussions among adolescents about the risk of sexually transmitted infections.

An important warning to parents

Experts are urging parents to talk to their children in an age-appropriate and understandable way about healthy and safe relationships, protection, and sexually transmitted infections.

In some cases, such infections may not cause clear symptoms at first. Therefore, in a suspicious situation, it is important to consult a doctor rather than self-medicate.

Should parents speak openly with their children about such topics? Share your opinion.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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