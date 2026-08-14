The daughter who came to prison to receive her father’s blessing

·0·Society
The daughter who came to prison to receive her father’s blessing

On the eve of her wedding, a young woman visited the prison to receive her father’s blessing. Footage of their meeting spread on social media, attracting widespread attention.

A person may be held accountable before the law and serve a sentence for a mistake they have made. But prison walls cannot block the love, longing and feelings people have for their loved ones.

Regardless of where a father may be, he remains a father to his child. On one of the most important days of her life, his blessing is among the most precious wishes a child can receive.

This story reflects not only the fate of one family, but also the strength of a father’s love, filial duty and human emotions.

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