The daughter who came to prison to receive her father’s blessing

On the eve of her wedding, a young woman visited the prison to receive her father’s blessing. Footage of their meeting spread on social media, attracting widespread attention.

A person may be held accountable before the law and serve a sentence for a mistake they have made. But prison walls cannot block the love, longing and feelings people have for their loved ones.

Regardless of where a father may be, he remains a father to his child. On one of the most important days of her life, his blessing is among the most precious wishes a child can receive.

This story reflects not only the fate of one family, but also the strength of a father’s love, filial duty and human emotions.