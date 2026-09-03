"I went to my beloved one night...": Independence Day celebrated with lively dances at the service complex

On the eve of the next anniversary of Uzbekistan's Independence, a truly festive mood reigns not only in squares and celebration palaces, but also among industry workers who are on duty day and night to save human lives. Videos have spread on social networks showing employees of the Andijan regional emergency medical service ("103") celebrating the holiday in high spirits, accompanied by national tunes and lively dances, which has won the recognition and warm applause of many fans.

"I went to my beloved one night...": An unforgettable holiday at the service complex

As can be seen from the distributed images, doctors, paramedics, and ambulance drivers, who are always ready for calls around the clock, decorated the foyer of the service building with festive balloons and shared joyful moments of a minute during breaks with their colleagues:

National tune and sincere dance: A famous folk song played in the circle, and one of the medical workers came to the center of the circle, sharing a great mood with everyone with their unique movements and lively dance;

Song lyrics and spirit: "I went to my beloved one night, Stepping one by one quite softly. My beloved lies in a sweet sleep, I knocked on the door quite softly..."

Team solidarity: Dozens of colleagues gathered around the circle — nurses in uniform, doctors, and drivers clapped in unison, supporting their dancing colleague, and even other employees joined the circle, making the holiday even more graceful.

Complex profession and high mood: Warm attitude of users

The emergency medical care system is one of the areas where every second is tied to the struggle for human life and requires high stress and responsibility. Especially, the mental alertness and sincere joy of such dedicated professionals who serve in an enhanced regime even on holidays appealed to many:

Network observers note that medical workers should always be in such a high mood, and their positive energy will also serve as psychological support for patients' speedy recovery;

Social media users applauded such sincere holiday moments between hard and exhausting shifts, sending health and holiday greetings to all ambulance workers.

In your opinion, how important are such internal team events and psychological support for medical workers who work under constant pressure and calls? What wishes would you express to the "103" employees who are at the service of the people even on holidays? Leave your thoughts and congratulations in the comments!