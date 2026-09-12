A fight broke out between girls at a school in Karshi

·0·Society
A fight broke out between girls at a school in Karshi

A fight broke out between schoolgirls at Secondary School No. 1 in the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region. A video capturing the incident spread on social media.

The video shows a group of schoolgirls arguing, insulting each other, and pulling hair.

According to the Kashkadarya Regional Department of Preschool and School Education, preliminary investigations into the incident have been conducted. It was revealed that the participants in the video are H.L., R.R., R.M., and B.M.

Following this, the students and their parents were summoned to law enforcement agencies, where the causes of the fight and the details of the incident were investigated. Appropriate explanations were taken from the participants.

It is noted that the relevant documents have been sent to the Karshi City Internal Affairs Department to give a legal assessment of the incident. Currently, authorized bodies are conducting inquiries.

Based on the results of the inquiry and the established facts, a legal assessment is expected to be given in accordance with the established legislative procedures. The school education department has also taken the investigation process under its control.

A final conclusion regarding the incident will be announced after the inquiry is completed.

QarshiUmumiy o'rta ta'lim maktabio'quvchilar o'rtasidagi janjalIIB
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