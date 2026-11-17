Small Nile crocodile found in Tashkent's Qorasuv canal
A small Nile crocodile has been found in the Qorasuv canal in Tashkent. The reptile was discovered by fishermen and handed over to specialists.
It is reported that on November 15, fishermen spotted a small Nile crocodile in the Qorasuv canal. Following this, experts from the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change and the Tashkent Zoo arrived at the scene.
Experts safely captured the crocodile and took it to the zoo. Subsequently, an additional inspection was conducted in the area to check for the presence of other exotic animals. However, no other reptiles were found during the inspection.
Zoo specialists advised the public not to attempt to catch or drive away such animals independently, and to notify the relevant services if they are spotted.
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