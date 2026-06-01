Umar Nurmagomedov returns to the octagon in Abu Dhabi

On July 25, the United Arab Emirates will host another major MMA event — the "UFC Abu Dhabi" tournament. The fight night is expected to offer fans a series of exciting matchups. In particular, the participation of renowned fighter Umar Nurmagomedov is drawing significant attention from MMA enthusiasts.

Umar Nurmagomedov will step into the octagon against Mexico's David Martinez at this tournament. The Russian fighter has recorded 20 wins and 1 loss in professional MMA so far. His opponent, Martinez, holds a record of 14 wins and 1 loss. Both athletes are coming in with high-level results, ensuring this fight will be highly intriguing.

The name Umar Nurmagomedov is well-known to MMA fans. He is considered one of the most technically sound, strong in wrestling, dangerous on the ground, and disciplined fighters in the octagon. The style characteristic of the Nurmagomedov school — pressure, control, suffocating the opponent, and striving for dominance in every episode — is clearly evident in Umar's fights.

David Martinez stands out for the grit, endurance, and fighting spirit typical of Mexican fighters. His record is no coincidence: 14 wins and only 1 loss prove he is a serious opponent. Therefore, this clash will not be easy for Umar. Martinez will try to capitalize on every opportunity in the octagon.

Abu Dhabi has become one of the most significant venues for the UFC. Fight nights held in this city usually generate great interest, and the atmosphere in the arena provides extra energy to the athletes. For this reason, Umar Nurmagomedov's return to the octagon in the UAE is even more exciting for fans.

For Umar, this fight is not just about beating another opponent, but also an opportunity to further solidify his status in his division. Every win in the UFC carries great weight. Especially to climb the rankings, get closer to a title shot, and attract the attention of the promotion's management, one must perform confidently in such fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov has proven himself as a high-level fighter in recent years. His fighting style is uncomfortable for many opponents: he controls distance well, exhausts his rivals, dominates in wrestling, and rarely forgives mistakes. It will be interesting to see how Martinez responds to this pressure.

For information, the main event of this fight night features another Russian fighter, Magomed Ankalaev, scheduled to face USA's Khalil Rountree. This bout is also generating significant interest among MMA fans. The styles, striking power, and experience of Ankalaev and Rountree could make the main event very intense.

Thus, the "UFC Abu Dhabi" tournament is expected to become a true festival of fighting for MMA enthusiasts on July 25. The Umar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez clash will be one of the most anticipated fights of the night.

Now the main question is: can Umar stop Martinez with his strong wrestling and control-based style, or will the Mexican fighter attempt to create an upset? The octagon itself will provide the answer on July 25. For the fans, one thing is certain — it won't be a boring night in Abu Dhabi.