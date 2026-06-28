Lionel Messi breaks world record: Argentina finishes group stage with 100% record

·3·Sport
Lionel Messi breaks world record: Argentina finishes group stage with 100% record

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has set another unique milestone in football history after appearing in the final group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against Jordan. In the match held at the stadium in Dallas, the defending champions won 3-1, advancing to the knockout stage with maximum points. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided to rest the main squad since the team had already secured their knockout stage spot ahead of schedule. Consequently, Lionel Messi started the game on the bench. Despite the rotation in the Argentine lineup, they maintained a strong advantage in the first half. Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury, opened the scoring with a free kick, and later Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty to make it 2-0.

Historic record: Seven games, seven goals

Coming on in the 60th minute, Lionel Messi continued his record-breaking streak. In the 80th minute, the 39-year-old forward skillfully executed a free kick, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive matches. This is an unprecedented achievement that has never been reached by any other player in world football history.

This goal brings Messi's total World Cup goal tally to 19, further solidifying his position as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. He has now significantly pulled ahead of Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappe, who have 16 goals each, and the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario with 15.

Additionally, Lionel Messi has taken the lead in the Golden Boot race for the current 2026 World Cup. He currently has 6 goals, leading his closest pursuers — Vinicius Junior, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland — by more than two goals.

After the match, Lionel Messi celebrated the victory on his social media pages, emphasizing team unity. "Another win to close the group stage. We are still together...", the Argentina captain wrote to his fans.

The Argentina national team became one of the few teams, alongside Mexico and France, to finish the group stage with a 100% record. Now, the "Albiceleste" will prepare for the Round of 16 matches to defend their championship title. Messi's incredible form is raising high hopes among fans that Argentina will secure the gold medals once again.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupRecordFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Gary Neville criticizes England: Only Jude Bellingham is in formGary Neville criticizes England: Only Jude Bellingham is in formToday, 12:18Roberto Martinez Criticizes Comparisons Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRoberto Martinez Criticizes Comparisons Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiToday, 12:16WC 2026: Croatia vs Ghana 2:1 (Watch Goals)WC 2026: Croatia vs Ghana 2:1 (Watch Goals)Today, 12:04WC 2026: Jordan vs Argentina 1:3 (watch goals)WC 2026: Jordan vs Argentina 1:3 (watch goals)Today, 11:59WC 2026: Abduqodir Husanov receives lowest rating in Uzbekistan vs Congo matchWC 2026: Abduqodir Husanov receives lowest rating in Uzbekistan vs Congo matchToday, 11:55WC-2026: Three Heroes Who Defeated Uzbekistan Against DR CongoWC-2026: Three Heroes Who Defeated Uzbekistan Against DR CongoToday, 11:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar