Supercomputer predicts winner of England vs. Mexico match

·0·Sport
Supercomputer predicts winner of England vs. Mexico match

The Opta supercomputer has calculated the teams' chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and England.

According to the calculations, England is closer to winning in regulation time. However, Mexico's chances are also rated quite highly, meaning fans can expect an intense and uncompromising game.

England has the edge

According to Opta's analysis, the probability of the England national team winning within 90 minutes is 40.6 percent.

Mexico's chance of victory in regulation time is estimated at 31.5 percent.

Thus, although the supercomputer identifies the English as favorites, there is no significant gap between the teams.

High probability of extra time

The probability of the match ending in a draw in regulation time is 27.9 percent.

This indicates that the match could potentially go to extra time or even a penalty shootout.

In short, there is no “easy game” scenario here.

Mexico recorded maximum results in the group stage

The Mexican national team won all three matches in the group stage, finishing first in Group A with 9 points.

The team advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32.

England also continues a confident run

The England national team topped Group L with 7 points.

The English had a difficult match against the DR Congo national team in the Round of 32, winning 2-1.

Quarterfinal ticket at stake

The Mexico vs. England match will take place on the night of July 6.

The winning team will advance to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. Opta lists England as the favorite, but Mexico's 100 percent record in the group stage means there is a high possibility of an upset in this game.

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