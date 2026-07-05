Spain head coach: "We have the strongest midfield in the world"

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has given a very high rating to his squad's midfield line.

According to the expert, the current Spanish national team has two top-level players for every position, making them unrivaled in the world in this regard.

"We have two strong players for every position"

De la Fuente openly stated that he considers the Spanish midfield to be the strongest line in modern football.

"In my opinion, and I say this with great respect to everyone, we have the strongest midfield in the world. We have two top-level players for every position," he said.

According to the coach, the competition within the squad is also one of the team's main advantages.

Current squad compared to the 2010 team

De la Fuente compared the current Spanish midfield to the legendary squad that became world champions in 2010.

"The 2010 team also had a wonderful midfield, that is a fact. Football is changing, but I would rate our current team on almost the same level as that squad," the expert said.

This comparison has sparked great interest among Spanish fans, as the 2010 squad is recognized as one of the strongest teams in the history of the country's football.

In 2010, Spain made history

The Spanish national team defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup final.

With that decisive goal, the Spaniards became world champions for the first time in their history and ushered in an entire era in the football world.

Now a big test — Portugal

In the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Spanish national team will face Portugal.

Now, the midfield praised by de la Fuente must prove its strength on the biggest stage. The opponent is also rich in stars — which means a real chess match will begin in the center of the pitch.