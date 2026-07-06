Follow the Brazil vs Norway match live on our website

You can follow the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway live via our website's text broadcast.

The match starts today at 01:00. Throughout the game, goals, dangerous situations, substitutions, yellow and red cards, and other important events will be covered in real-time.

Players such as Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, and Alisson are in the starting lineup for Brazil. Norway, meanwhile, relies on Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the details of the game through our website's text broadcast.