Follow the Brazil vs Norway match live on our website

·2·Sport
Follow the Brazil vs Norway match live on our website

You can follow the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway live via our website's text broadcast.

The match starts today at 01:00. Throughout the game, goals, dangerous situations, substitutions, yellow and red cards, and other important events will be covered in real-time.

Players such as Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, and Alisson are in the starting lineup for Brazil. Norway, meanwhile, relies on Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the details of the game through our website's text broadcast.

Live reportLIVE
01:11
Ismail Elfath has been appointed as the referee for this match.
01:11
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced and you can view them in the match details.
01:11
Dear fans, welcome to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so take your seats and get ready for the match.
01:05
Dear guests, welcome to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so sit back and get ready for the match.
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