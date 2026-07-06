De la Fuente: "It would be better if Ronaldo didn't play"

·1·Sport
De la Fuente: "It would be better if Ronaldo didn't play"

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Portugal.

The Spanish specialist highly praised the character and professionalism of the 41-year-old forward. At the same time, he emphasized that if Ronaldo takes the field, Spain's defense must not lose focus for even a second.

"I have never hidden my respect for him"

De la Fuente specifically noted Ronaldo's ability to always set high goals for himself and maintain a top level over the years.

"I have never hidden my respect for Ronaldo. I greatly value his character, his ability to set ambitious goals, and his constant drive to work on himself," said the Spain head coach.

Ronaldo still wants new achievements

In the opinion of the Spanish coach, despite the massive legacy the Portuguese star has already created in football, he is not stopping there.

"Cristiano is not satisfied with the immense legacy he has created. He wants to achieve even more," said de la Fuente.

A single moment can decide the whole game

The coach emphasized that leaving Ronaldo unmarked near the penalty area is extremely dangerous.

"You cannot lose sight of him on the pitch for even a second. A moment of inattention in the danger zone can decide the fate of the game," he said.

"I would prefer him not to play"

De la Fuente admitted, with a mix of humor and seriousness, that the absence of the opposing leader would be favorable for Spain.

"To be honest, I would prefer him not to play. But I think he will take the field," said the Spanish coach.

Ronaldo has scored three goals in the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in four matches so far in the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals.

Now he will be one of Portugal's main weapons in the Iberian derby against Spain. On one side, there is the strong midfield praised by de la Fuente, and on the other, Ronaldo, who can change the fate of the game in an instant. There will be little calm on the pitch.

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