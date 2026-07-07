Who was the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo finally delivered to?

·0·Sport
Who was the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo finally delivered to?

A national chapan (traditional robe) and a hand-woven rug, specially crafted by Karakalpak artisans for global football star Cristiano Ronaldo, have been delivered to his family. Although the gift was not handed to the player himself, it was delivered to Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr.

The project was a collaboration between Karakalpak blogger Ahmet Tajetdinov and Tashkent-based blogger Zafarjon. They traveled to Saudi Arabia with the intention of presenting the specially made gift in person. However, due to security requirements, meeting Ronaldo was not possible.

Following this, the bloggers sought a way to deliver the gift to the player's inner circle. They first showed the chapan and rug to the stadium administration and staff surrounding Ronaldo. Once the gift was received positively, it was placed into Cristiano Jr.'s vehicle through his security detail and delivered to his family.

This chapan, adorned with national patterns, was created by the renowned Karakalpak designer Indira Jumabayeva. She stated that the garment was created based on Ronaldo's favorite color, white, and incorporates national patterns from six different cultures.

The designer emphasized that creating a national garment for such a high-profile figure was a great responsibility. The project was completed in a short period, and every detail of the chapan was crafted with special attention.

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