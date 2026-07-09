July will be a turning point in the Super League: 5 matches that could change the table

In the Uzbekistan Super League, July is not just an ordinary month on the calendar; it could become a month of matches that will seriously impact the championship race.

Leaders will face off, Tashkent derbies will be revived, and in Fergana, fans are awaiting a big game between age-old rivals. Below, we highlight the 5 most interesting matches in July that should not be missed.

Neftchi vs. Bukhara: A serious test for the leader

One of the central matches of the 12th round will take place in Fergana on July 16.

While the competition leader Neftchi is in first place with 28 points, Bukhara is in the top three with 20 points. Therefore, this game could mark a major turning point in the championship race.

The teams recently met in the Uzbekistan Cup in Bukhara, and the game ended in a 0:0 draw. In last season's match in Fergana, Neftchi won 1:0. At that time, a goal by Jovan Djokic in the 89th minute decided the fate of the match.

This time, the main question remains open: will Neftchi solidify its lead, or will Bukhara return from Fergana with valuable points?

Pakhtakor vs. Lokomotiv: The old rivalry returns in the Tashkent derby

On July 17, as part of the 12th round, Pakhtakor will host Lokomotiv on its home turf.

This match is not just an ordinary Tashkent derby. Between 2014 and 2019, matches between these two teams were of decisive importance in the championship race.

The last time Lokomotiv defeated Pakhtakor away was in 2018 with a score of 3:1. That victory was one of the key steps on the "railwaymen's" path to the championship.

In the teams' last meeting at the Pakhtakor stadium, the hosts won 3:1. Doniyor Abdumannopov scored a brace, Dragan Ceran scored another goal, and Sardor Abdunabiyev scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

The intrigue in this derby is high: will Pakhtakor continue its fight for the top spots, or will Lokomotiv secure an away victory that has been awaited for years?

Bukhara vs. Bunyodkor: Will the hosts try to break a long streak?

On July 21, one of the important matches of the 13th round will take place in Bukhara.

3rd-placed Bukhara will host 5th-placed Bunyodkor. This match is very important for both teams in the fight for the top positions.

However, the statistics are not in favor of the hosts. Bukhara has not been able to defeat Bunyodkor at home since 2017.

In last season's match, the "swallows" won 2:0. At that time, goals from Bobur Yoldoshev and Frane Ikić brought the visitors three important points.

Will Bukhara put an end to the unlucky streak this time, or will Bunyodkor prove once again that they are a difficult opponent?

Bunyodkor vs. Pakhtakor: A new chapter in a nearly 20-year-old derby

On July 26, one of the most principled clashes in Tashkent football will take place.

Bunyodkor will host Pakhtakor on its home field. The fact that both teams are in the upper part of the tournament table further increases the importance of this derby.

Interestingly, Bunyodkor has defeated Pakhtakor in three of the last 5 derbies held at its home stadium in the Super League.

Last season, the match at the Bunyodkor stadium ended in a 1:1 draw. Temurkhuja Abdukholikov and Igor Sergeev were the goal scorers.

Who will prevail in the derby this time: will Bunyodkor continue its tradition at home, or will Pakhtakor take revenge on its principled rival?

Neftchi vs. Navbahor: The most anticipated game of July

On July 28, one of the most anticipated matches of July will take place in Fergana. Neftchi will host its age-old rival Navbahor on its home field.

There is another aspect that adds extra intrigue to this game — the tactical duel between young and promising coaches of Uzbek football, Timur Kapadze and Islom Ismoilov.

The teams' recent meetings in Fergana have always been intense and uncompromising. In particular, the match last season was one of the comebacks that remained in the fans' memories for a long time.

At that time, despite trailing 1:2, Neftchi snatched a 3:2 victory thanks to two goals from Zoran Marušić.

Will there be another unforgettable spectacle in Fergana this time? Or will Navbahor respond to last year's painful defeat?

July could decide a lot in the Super League

The clashes between the leaders, the Tashkent derbies, and the great rivalry in Fergana are making July one of the most important periods in the Super League calendar.

After these 5 matches, the situation in the championship race, the top three, and the fight for the top spots could change drastically.