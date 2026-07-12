Sensational tournament in Tbilisi: Dvalishvili's super comeback against Cejudo (video)

·1·Sport
Sensational tournament in Tbilisi: Dvalishvili's super comeback against Cejudo (video)

The next major RAF League tournament, featuring masters of freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts, has concluded in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. This show, which brought together the world's top fighters, was full of unexpected results and real drama. Zamin.uz presents the details of the most sensational clashes of the night.

Incredible willpower victory by Merab Dvalishvili

In the main event of the night, former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and another former UFC champion and Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo faced off on the mat. The contest turned into a real thriller:

  • Rough start: The first round started unsuccessfully for Dvalishvili, and he was losing to the experienced Cejudo with a score of 0-8.

  • Super comeback: In the second period, Merab showed true character. He took full control of the initiative and wore Cejudo down with a series of takedowns.

As a result, Dvalishvili managed to score 11 consecutive points for his efforts in the second period, ultimately snatching a victory with a score of 11-8.

Clash of Olympic champions: Sadulaev loses unexpectedly

The second major event of the night took place between two giants of the freestyle wrestling world. Two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev ("The Tank") faced another American Olympic champion, Kyle Snyder.

In this intense confrontation, luck favored the American wrestler — Sadulaev lost to Snyder in this year's bout.

Confident victory for Arman Tsarukyan

Within the framework of this sports show, one of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan, also demonstrated his skills. He competed against the experienced Kazakh athlete Kuat Khamitov.

Dominating throughout the fight, Tsarukyan won by clear technical superiority over his opponent, adding another important victory to his record.

Main results of the tournament:

Fighters

Result

Fight Status / Method

Merab Dvalishvili — Henry Cejudo

11 - 8

Main event (Comeback victory)

Abdulrashid Sadulaev — Kyle Snyder

Snyder victory

Second major fight

Arman Tsarukyan — Kuat Khamitov

Tsarukyan victory

By technical superiority

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