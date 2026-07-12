Uzbek boxing dominance in Jakarta: we have the most boxers reaching the semifinals!

·0·Sport
Uzbek boxing dominance in Jakarta: we have the most boxers reaching the semifinals!

The Asian Boxing Championships for the U19 and U23 age categories in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, have reached their peak. Semifinal (1/2 final) bouts are being held today for both age groups. Following the conclusion of the quarterfinal stage, representatives from 16 countries have already secured at least a bronze medal.

Zamin.uz presents the latest information reflecting the absolute superiority of our representatives.

Kazakhstan left behind: Uzbekistan is the clear leader!

Significantly for us, the Uzbekistan national team has become the team with the most boxers reaching the semifinals in both age categories. In this regard, our representatives have once again proven their unrivaled status on the continent, narrowly outpacing their main rival — the Kazakhstan national team.

U23 category: Countries that reached the semifinals

In this age category, Uzbekistan leads the list with 18 boxers. The full figures are as follows:

RANKING

COUNTRIES

NUMBER OF SEMIFINALISTS

1

Uzbekistan

18

2

Kazakhstan

16

3

India

15

4

Kyrgyz Republic

7

5

Japan

6

6

Republic of Korea

5

7

Indonesia

3

8

Chinese Taipei

2

9

Bhutan, Qatar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia

1 (each)

U19 category: Countries that reached the semifinals

In the youth competitions, our compatriots are also in first place with 15 representatives. The Kazakhstan and India national teams, which occupy the top three, have each brought 14 boxers to the semifinals.

RANKING

COUNTRIES

NUMBER OF SEMIFINALISTS

1

Uzbekistan

15

2

Kazakhstan

14

3

India

14

4

Tajikistan

6

5

Japan

6

6

Kyrgyz Republic

6

7

Republic of Korea

5

8

Chinese Taipei

5

9

Vietnam

4

10

Indonesia

4

11

Thailand

2

12

Mongolia, Qatar, Philippines

1 (each)

For information: All our boxers who have reached the semifinals have already secured at least a bronze medal. Now they will step into the ring in pursuit of the competition's gold medals.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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