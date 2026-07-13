2026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruit

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2026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruit

An analytical article by Ilhan Mammadov, FIFA's Director of Member Associations, has been published regarding the historical significance of the 2026 World Cup, the intensity of the competition on the pitch, and the long-term legacy this tournament is leaving for humanity.

Zamin.uz presents the most important theses of this material, which describes the fundamental shifts and global changes in world football.

"There are no easy opponents left in international football"

Ilhan Mammadov emphasizes that this year's World Cup is distinguished by high-quality play on the pitch and unprecedented competitiveness. Today, the balance of power in world football has leveled out significantly.

"National teams that were previously considered to have no chance against the favorites are now putting the world's strongest teams to a serious test until the final minutes of the match. This is no coincidence. This is the result of systematic investments made by member associations over the years," says the FIFA official.

"FIFA Forward" program: Investment directed at 211 countries

At the heart of the global competition observed today lies the FIFA Forward program, launched at the initiative of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The massive revenues generated from competitions are not simply being accumulated, but are being redistributed to all 211 member associations of the organization through the world's largest sports program.

These systematic investments have served to develop the following areas:

  • New academies: Modern football schools have been built around the world to discover talented youth;

  • Infrastructure: Fields and bases meeting international standards have been created for children's and youth football;

  • Women's football: Attention and financial support for this area have been sharply increased;

  • Equal opportunity: Football leaders from small and developing nations are equally proud of the quality of the games being displayed.

From debates to historical success

The article notes that it is natural for there to be various doubts before every major tournament. For example, there were many debates before the World Cup in Qatar, but in the end, it was recognized as one of the most successful World Cups in history. The 2026 World Cup, which is the largest tournament in history, is following the same path — despite initial criticisms, the unforgettable moments on the pitch and the strong football system have answered all questions.

What is the true achievement of the World Cup?

Ilhan Mammadov, as a football executive and a regular fan, touched upon the symbolic meaning of the tournament:

"I firmly believe that the greatest achievement of this FIFA World Cup is not measured only by the team that lifts the trophy. Its true legacy lies in inspiring millions of young people, giving them confidence and hope, and creating an even stronger foundation for football around the world."

Brief analysis of the 2026 World Cup results:

Factor

Old system

2026 World Cup and the new era

Competition

4-5 grand teams with a noticeable advantage

No easy opponents, strong intrigue in every match

Distribution of funds

Projects in a limited circle

Direct investment to 211 countries via FIFA Forward

Tournament legacy

Only the name of the champion would remain in history

Global infrastructure and new academies for future generations

Ilhan MammadovFIFAЖанни ИнфантиноZamin.uz
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