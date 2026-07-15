Didier Deschamps questions the referee: There is bitterness in France...

The French national team lost 0-2 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, missing out on a spot in the final. After the match, Didier Deschamps did not hide the fact that he had questions regarding the officiating, though he refrained from attributing the defeat solely to the referee's decisions.

“Did the referee perform at a semi-final level?”

In his comments to L'Équipe, Deschamps admitted that it feels uncomfortable to criticize the officiating after a loss. However, he still raised questions about the standard of the referee who officiated the match.

“If I say anything, I look like someone who is complaining because we lost. But I ask: was the referee able to handle his job at the level of a World Cup semi-final?” — said Deschamps.

The French head coach specifically mentioned the penalty incident, but emphasized that the problem was not limited to that single decision.

The penalty was the turning point of the game

Spain scored the first goal from an 11-meter penalty kick. This goal was a heavy psychological blow for France, as Didier Deschamps' team was forced to open up more after falling behind.

Spain, meanwhile, loves exactly this scenario: taking the lead, controlling the ball, and forcing the opponent to become impatient.

Match Result France — Spain 0:2 First goal from a penalty Second goal Pedro Porro Outcome Spain reached the final

What did Deschamps emphasize?

The French coach stated that he has no personal grudge against the referee. In his opinion, the issue is not the individual referee, but the overall quality of officiating in a match of this magnitude.

“I have no grudge against the referee who worked today's match, but ask yourself the question,” — he said.

These words show that the bitterness in the French camp is strong. In a game like a semi-final, every decision, every foul, and every contact becomes a subject of major debate.

But France also failed to justify itself

In his earlier comments, Deschamps had also admitted that France was technically inferior to Spain. Therefore, no matter how much the topic of officiating is discussed, questions about the quality of play on the pitch remain.

Although France had players like Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise in attack, they could not keep the Spanish defense under constant pressure. In the midfield, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz calmly controlled the Spanish game.

Simply put, France may be unhappy with the referee. But for 90 minutes, Spain showed more control and precision.

What did Spain do right?

Luis de la Fuente's team remained true to their style in the semi-final. Spain controlled the ball, limited France's fast attacks, and after taking the lead, managed the game with composure.

Spain's main advantages:

• ball control;

• accurate passes in the midfield;

• order in defense;

• not giving space to French stars;

• not lowering the game tempo after scoring goals.

In this semi-final, Spain did not just win — they took France out of their own game.

Painful questions begin for France

After the defeat, several questions arose in France: what was the level of officiating? To what extent did the game scenario change after the penalty decision? Why did Deschamps' tactics not work? Why couldn't Mbappe and Dembele save the game?

It is difficult to find quick answers to these questions. But one thing is clear: France missed the chance to reach the World Cup final for the third time in a row.

Now the fight for bronze

The tournament is not completely over for France. The team will now take the field in the third-place play-off.

However, it will not be easy to mentally recover the team after the semi-final defeat. Because this game involves bitterness, arguments, and the need to admit one's own mistakes.

The officiating debate will continue

After Deschamps' words, it is clear that the debate surrounding the officiating of the France-Spain semi-final will continue for some time. But the result will not change: Spain is in the final, and France will play for bronze.

Now the main question is: will France explain this defeat only by the officiating, or will they draw serious conclusions from the tactical and technical problems in the match against Spain?