Michael Olise wants Real Madrid: A 200 million euro question...

Reports that Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wants to move to Real Madrid this summer have heated up the transfer market once again. However, the Munich club is not willing to let its star go easily: the talk is about an offer of at least 200 million euros.

Olise sees Madrid as the next step

According to Foot Mercato, Michael Olise believes that Real Madrid has all the conditions for him to reach the next stage of his career.

For the 24-year-old winger, the Madrid club is not just a big name. It represents competition at the Ballon d'Or level, the Champions League stage, and the opportunity to be at the center of world football.

It is said that Real Madrid is also aware of the player's desire. But to make this transfer happen, one of the biggest deals in club history may be required.

What is Bayern saying?

For the Munich side, Olise is one of the key players of the current project. For this reason, several sources have written that Bayern does not want to sell him. According to TalkSPORT, the club has clearly stated its position not to let the player go this summer.

At the same time, there is one rule in the transfer market: after certain offers, even the most firm position can be reconsidered.

According to reports, Bayern might only discuss the situation if an "exceptional" offer arrives. That figure is being mentioned as at least 200 million euros.

Issue Current status Player Michael Olise Club Bayern Munich Interested club Real Madrid Estimated demand at least 200 million euros Bayern's position does not want to sell Situation officially unconfirmed transfer rumor

Why does Real Madrid want Olise specifically?

Olise has become one of the most productive attacking players in Europe this past season. According to FotMob, he recorded 15 goals and 19 assists in the 2025/26 Bundesliga.

This is a very high figure for a winger. Because he doesn't just score goals; he initiates attacks, provides the final pass, stretches the opponent's defense, and creates danger around the penalty area.

For a team like Real Madrid, such a player has great value: he can change the game both on the right wing and in areas near the center.

200 million euros — a record-level risk

If the transfer actually exceeds 200 million euros, it could become one of the biggest deals in football history.

On one hand, Olise's age, statistics, and playing style make such great interest understandable. On the other hand, 200 million euros is a huge risk for any club.

At this price, the player must not only play well but also deliver results at a star level immediately.

Is Bayern looking for a replacement?

According to reports, the Munich club has contacted several players to be prepared for potential scenarios. The name of Bradley Barcola is also being mentioned among them.

This does not mean that Bayern is ready to sell Olise. But big clubs always have a contingency plan.

If the player himself firmly wants to leave and Real Madrid comes forward with a record offer, the situation will become much more complicated for the Munich management.

It will be decided after the World Cup

According to information, Olise will discuss his future with the Bayern management after the World Cup concludes.

This is a very important point. Because after a major tournament, a player's market value, mood, and negotiations between clubs can take a completely different turn.

If Olise finishes the tournament in good form, it is possible that Real Madrid's interest will intensify even further.

An ideal transfer for Real, a painful one for Bayern

For the Madrid club, Olise could be a major investment for the future. He is fast, technical, versatile in attack, and still only 24 years old.

For Bayern, losing such a player would be a serious blow to the team's attacking system. Especially considering that he has consistently made a difference with goals and assists throughout the season.

Therefore, in this transfer, not only money but also the sporting project will be of decisive importance.

For now, everything is at the rumor level

The most important aspect: this transfer is not officially confirmed yet. No official announcement regarding the deal has been made by either Real Madrid or Bayern.

For this reason, the situation should be viewed with caution. There are many such reports in the transfer window, but not all of them turn into real deals.

However, the interest surrounding Olise's name is not accidental. He is currently becoming one of the most expensive and most sought-after attacking players in Europe.

The big question remains open

Reports that Michael Olise wants to move to Real Madrid have become one of the biggest intrigues of the transfer market.

Bayern wants to keep him. Real Madrid might be ready for a record-breaking move. The player himself is expected to have his final say after the World Cup.

Do you think Real Madrid should pay 200 million euros for Olise, or is this price too high?