What were Thomas Tuchel's main tactical mistakes in the semifinal?

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What were Thomas Tuchel's main tactical mistakes in the semifinal?

Thomas Tuchel's tactical plan against Argentina seemed to be working perfectly until the 85th minute. However, a series of serious errors in the final part of the game and delayed substitutions caused England to fall at the threshold of the final.

Experts and analysts are pointing out four main tactical mistakes that led to Tuchel's defeat:

1. Retreating to a deep defense too early: 80th-85th minutes.

While England was leading 1-0, Tuchel pulled the team back into a very low block (deep defense). This was the famous football tactic of "parking the bus." As a result, the Argentine midfield began to move freely around the England penalty area and increased the pressure to the maximum. Abandoning active pressing entirely allowed the opponent to organize their attacks comfortably.

2. Positional stagnation of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham: Throughout the game.

It was expected that the opponent would shut down these two stars, but Tuchel could not offer an alternative "Plan B." When Bellingham was tightly marked, no free zones were created to help him. Kane, left without the ball, was forced to drop too deep, which neutralized England's main threat inside the opponent's penalty area.

3. Losing aerial duels and failing to restructure the defense: Second half.

In the second half, Argentina switched to attacking via high crosses. Tuchel did not make a tactical change to assist central defenders Stones and Guehi in aerial duels. As a result, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister gained a significant advantage in the air inside the English penalty area.

4. Delayed substitutions that led to errors: Final minutes.

It was noticeable as early as the 80th minute that the team was tired and pinned back to the defensive line. However, Tuchel made the decision to refresh the midfield or switch to a five-man defensive line to reduce the aerial threat far too late. Actions taken after the control of the game was completely lost did not yield results.

Conclusion: Thomas Tuchel's biggest mistake was trying to decide the fate of the game by enduring in defense. Giving so much freedom around your own penalty area to a team with high individual skill like Argentina was bound to lead to a disastrous outcome.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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