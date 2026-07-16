Political scandal at the 2026 World Cup: FIFA to punish Argentina national team

Following their dramatic victory over England (2-1), the Argentina national team celebrated their semifinal joy with a political statement. However, this action could come at a high cost. A disciplinary investigation is being launched against the team due to a banner displayed in violation of FIFA regulations.

Zamin.uz provides details on this political scandal and the expected official disciplinary measures.

What happened?

After the victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, Argentina national team players displayed a controversial banner handed to them by fans in the stands, which read «Las Malvinas son Argentinas» («The Malvinas are Argentine»).

The display of this political statement at one of the world's largest and most closely watched sporting events sparked sharp criticism from Great Britain and the international community. Even British government officials demanded that FIFA take strict control of the situation.

What do FIFA rules say?

The regulations of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and IFAB are very strict, absolutely prohibiting any political, religious, or personal gestures or slogans in any sports competition.

Excerpt from the regulations: «Players' equipment and banners displayed by them may not contain political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. Participants and national federations that violate this rule will be punished by the organizers or FIFA».

Expected punishment: Two scenarios

For such violations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may apply two types of penalties:

Order Type of punishment Probability of the scenario Scenario 1 Financial fine (against the Argentine Football Association) Very high. There is a precedent where the AFA was previously fined for displaying the same banner during a friendly match against Slovenia. Scenario 2 Disqualification (suspension of Giovani Lo Celso and other players who brought the banner onto the pitch) Low. In the coming hours, the AFA will receive an official notification and will submit its explanations. It is highly likely that no sports sanctions will be applied to the players.

Scaloni's warning and the players' mistake

This incident was in direct contradiction to what head coach Lionel Scaloni said at the press conference. Before the match, Scaloni had tried very hard to reduce political sensitivity:

«It's just a football match, nothing more. I cannot mix politics and sports, especially out of respect for the sad events that happened years ago», — the coach had said.

However, despite these warnings, the players not only displayed the banner but also took a commemorative photo with it.

FIFA will begin working on the case today, and a final decision will be announced soon. This could have a serious impact on the mental atmosphere surrounding the Argentina national team ahead of Sunday's final.