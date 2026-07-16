Political scandal at the 2026 World Cup: FIFA to punish Argentina national team

·1·Sport
Political scandal at the 2026 World Cup: FIFA to punish Argentina national team

Following their dramatic victory over England (2-1), the Argentina national team celebrated their semifinal joy with a political statement. However, this action could come at a high cost. A disciplinary investigation is being launched against the team due to a banner displayed in violation of FIFA regulations.

Zamin.uz provides details on this political scandal and the expected official disciplinary measures.

What happened?

After the victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, Argentina national team players displayed a controversial banner handed to them by fans in the stands, which read «Las Malvinas son Argentinas» («The Malvinas are Argentine»).

The display of this political statement at one of the world's largest and most closely watched sporting events sparked sharp criticism from Great Britain and the international community. Even British government officials demanded that FIFA take strict control of the situation.

What do FIFA rules say?

The regulations of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and IFAB are very strict, absolutely prohibiting any political, religious, or personal gestures or slogans in any sports competition.

Excerpt from the regulations: «Players' equipment and banners displayed by them may not contain political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. Participants and national federations that violate this rule will be punished by the organizers or FIFA».

Expected punishment: Two scenarios

For such violations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may apply two types of penalties:

Order

Type of punishment

Probability of the scenario

Scenario 1

Financial fine (against the Argentine Football Association)

Very high. There is a precedent where the AFA was previously fined for displaying the same banner during a friendly match against Slovenia.

Scenario 2

Disqualification (suspension of Giovani Lo Celso and other players who brought the banner onto the pitch)

Low. In the coming hours, the AFA will receive an official notification and will submit its explanations. It is highly likely that no sports sanctions will be applied to the players.

Scaloni's warning and the players' mistake

This incident was in direct contradiction to what head coach Lionel Scaloni said at the press conference. Before the match, Scaloni had tried very hard to reduce political sensitivity:

«It's just a football match, nothing more. I cannot mix politics and sports, especially out of respect for the sad events that happened years ago», — the coach had said.

However, despite these warnings, the players not only displayed the banner but also took a commemorative photo with it.

FIFA will begin working on the case today, and a final decision will be announced soon. This could have a serious impact on the mental atmosphere surrounding the Argentina national team ahead of Sunday's final.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona returns to Lautaro Martínez transfer: but there is a major obstacleBarcelona returns to Lautaro Martínez transfer: but there is a major obstacleToday, 18:33Messi speaks openly about the upcoming final against SpainMessi speaks openly about the upcoming final against SpainToday, 18:26Conflict between Romano and CSKA: Moscow club exposes famous insiderConflict between Romano and CSKA: Moscow club exposes famous insiderToday, 18:23Barcelona strengthens attacking line: Karim Adeyemi undergoes medicalBarcelona strengthens attacking line: Karim Adeyemi undergoes medicalToday, 18:17Rodri ahead of the World Cup final: “We have come here only to win”Rodri ahead of the World Cup final: “We have come here only to win”Today, 18:15Lionel Messi dedicates victory over England to Diego MaradonaLionel Messi dedicates victory over England to Diego MaradonaToday, 17:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret