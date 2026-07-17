Pakhtakor and Navbahor to play historic matches today

·0·Sport
Pakhtakor and Navbahor to play historic matches today

Today, July 17, the 12th round of the Uzbekistan Super League continues. Two of the day's matches will hold a special place in the country's football history — Pakhtakor and Navbahor will play their milestone matches in the top division.

Both clubs are on the verge of achieving a historic result as teams that have never been relegated to a lower league in the championship.

Pakhtakor's 1000th match against Lokomotiv

Tashkent's Pakhtakor club will take the field against Lokomotiv as part of the 12th round.

This encounter will mark the 1000th match for the "Lions" in Uzbekistan's top division. Thus, one of the country's most decorated clubs will reach another significant historic milestone.

To date, Pakhtakor has won the Uzbekistan championship 16 times.

Navbahor also to play a milestone match

Namangan's Navbahor club will play its 1000th match in the top league in a clash against AGMK.

Navbahor is considered one of the clubs that has consistently participated in the top division since the establishment of the Uzbekistan championship.

The team became the country's champion in 1996, winning gold medals for the first time in its history.

Only two clubs have this record

An important aspect that distinguishes Pakhtakor and Navbahor from other clubs is that they have never been relegated to the Pro League.

Both teams are considered the only clubs in the history of the Uzbekistan national championship to have spent all seasons in the top division.

Therefore, the matches on July 17 are not just ordinary round fixtures, but will become an important event in the history of Uzbek football.

Who will win the milestone matches?

Pakhtakor against Lokomotiv and Navbahor against AGMK will take the field not only for important points but also for victory in their historic 1000th matches.

Which team do you think will win their milestone matches? Leave your opinion in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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