Pep Guardiola openly explains why he has stepped away from football...

·0·Sport
Pep Guardiola openly explains why he has stepped away from football...

Former Manchester City and Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that he does not miss coaching at all for the time being. The Spanish expert stated that after living and breathing football for years, he now wants to explore other aspects of his life.

Guardiola, who left Manchester City at the end of last season, emphasized that to return to football, he must first miss the act of coaching. Currently, he feels no such need.

"I don't miss coaching"

The 56-year-old expert noted that he has been working as a coach since the age of 37 and that his entire life has been tied to football.

"Mentally, I don't have that longing. I want to discover a different life for myself now. I want to engage in something other than football and find happiness through that," said Guardiola.

According to him, even though he loves coaching, there comes a time in a person's life when they feel the need for a break.

There is one condition for a return

Guardiola did not completely rule out the possibility of returning to coaching in the future. However, such a decision is not in his plans for now.

"Maybe one day I will wake up and say I want to return to coaching. But for me to reach that decision, I first need to miss the job. Right now, that feeling is not there," he said.

Thus, the Spanish expert indicated that he has not left football for good, but has taken a break with an indefinite return date.

Guardiola wants to dedicate time to his family

The former City manager emphasized that one of the main reasons for his decision to take a break is the desire to spend more time with himself and his loved ones.

"I want to spend more time with my children and my 95-year-old father. I am 56 years old, I am not young anymore. My perspective has changed a bit," Sky Sport Italia quotes him as saying.

Guardiola added that he is currently trying to adjust to life after coaching and figure out what he wants to do in the future.

He is enjoying his new life so far

The renowned expert says that the process of adapting to a life without football is still ongoing. Nevertheless, he is not dissatisfied with his current situation.

"I am still getting used to life after coaching, but so far, it's not bad at all," said Guardiola.

It was also reported that an artist has created a painting depicting Guardiola alongside 11 Manchester City players.

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