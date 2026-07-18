Deschamps addresses players ahead of his final match

The French national team will take the field against England to conclude the 2026 World Cup with a medal. The match will be the final game for Didier Deschamps as head coach of the national team.

Ahead of the decisive encounter, the French specialist urged his players not to get emotional and to focus all their attention on securing third place.

"This is not a friendly match"

Didier Deschamps emphasized that the importance of the match against England cannot be underestimated.

"We must give our all and achieve the goal we have set for ourselves. This is the World Cup, not a friendly match," said the France head coach.

According to him, the players and the coaching staff must use every opportunity to finish the tournament with a worthy result.

Both teams stopped in the semifinals

France failed to reach its goal in the match for a spot in the final. England will also participate in the third-place play-off after a similarly painful defeat.

"England, just like us, did not want to lose in the semifinals. But now both teams are here," said Deschamps.

The expert noted that instead of dwelling on past results, the players must focus on the task ahead.

France's sole goal is clear

Deschamps stated that there is only one task for the team now — to win the bronze medal of the World Cup.

"We must focus our attention on only one goal — securing third place," he said.

The match between France and England offers both teams a chance to end the tournament with a victory and maintain their reputation in front of the fans.

Deschamps also announced his final decision

The France head coach confirmed that the match against England will be his last game with the national team.

"I know that this will be my last game as head coach of the national team. I don't want anyone to cry. Life goes on," said Deschamps.

Thus, the match against England will be not only a chance for a bronze medal for France but also an opportunity to fittingly conclude the Deschamps era.