Mbappe surpasses Messi: how long will the new record last?

·0·Sport
Mbappe surpasses Messi: how long will the new record last?

The 2026 World Cup bronze medals went to England, but the most significant historical milestone of an incredible 10-goal match belonged to Kylian Mbappe. The French captain scored twice, becoming the new record holder for goals in World Cup history.

However, the fate of this record is not yet fully sealed, as Lionel Messi has one more opportunity in the final against Spain.

A historic comeback that began in the second half

France was trailing England 0-4 after the first half. Mbappe scored his team's first goal in the 48th minute and found the back of the net for the second time with a left-footed strike in the 66th minute.

Although these two goals brought France back into the game, Didier Deschamps' side could not equalize. England won 6-4 to secure the 2026 World Cup bronze medals.

22 goals in 22 games — Mbappe at a new peak

The 27-year-old Mbappe's goal tally in World Cups has reached 22. He achieved this feat in just 22 matches, becoming the top scorer in the history of the tournament.

The French striker surpassed Lionel Messi's record of 21 goals. The Argentine captain reached his tally in 33 matches.

Mbappe's World Cup record:

  • 2018 World Cup — 4 goals;

  • 2022 World Cup — 8 goals;

  • 2026 World Cup — 10 goals.

Thus, he has achieved the fantastic feat of averaging one goal per game across three World Cups.

The main contender for the "Golden Boot"

By bringing his 2026 World Cup goal tally to 10, Mbappe has become the sole leader in the race for the tournament's top scorer. He is two goals ahead of Messi, who has scored 8 goals ahead of the final.

The French star did not hide his satisfaction with the record, but emphasized that the team result is more important to him.

"I would have preferred to play in tomorrow's final rather than be the top scorer. It's good for my legacy, but it's not the first thing on my mind right now," said Mbappe.

The record could change again in the final

Mbappe is currently the absolute record holder in World Cup history. However, if Messi scores a goal in the final against Spain, he will tie with the French striker, and if he scores a brace, he will reclaim the record for himself.

For this reason, the final chapter of the top-scorer race in World Cup history has not yet been written. Mbappe has done his part — now it is Messi's turn as he heads into the final.

England takes bronze, while Mbappe returns with history

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England. The match became the highest-scoring third-place playoff in World Cup history, as well as the highest-scoring World Cup match since 1982.

France left without a medal, but Mbappe secured one of the most prestigious individual records in football history. Now the main intrigue is: will this result last for more than a day?

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