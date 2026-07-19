42 million pounds for Bruno Fernandes: What is stopping Galatasaray?

·0·Sport
42 million pounds for Bruno Fernandes: What is stopping Galatasaray?

The future of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has once again become the center of transfer discussions. According to Turkish journalist Suleyman Rodop, the English club has set a surprisingly low price for the Portuguese midfielder.

Galatasaray is interested in bringing the star player to Istanbul. However, there is a problem even bigger than the transfer fee — Bruno's salary demands.

Manchester United is asking for 50 million euros

Suleyman Rodop states that Manchester United might be ready to sell Fernandes for 50 million euros — approximately 42–43 million pounds.

The journalist noted that negotiations would revolve around this specific figure. However, neither the English club nor the player's representatives have confirmed that official negotiations for Bruno's sale have begun. Therefore, the report should be treated as a claim within the transfer market.

The main obstacle for Galatasaray has been revealed

The Turkish giant is considering Bruno as a new attacking midfielder. But according to the source, the Portuguese player is demanding a net salary of nearly 20 million euros per year.

This amount is significantly higher than Galatasaray's planned salary budget. Previous reports suggested the Istanbul club was prepared to offer the player around 10 million euros per year. For this reason, the financial gap between the parties remains the main obstacle to a deal.

Does Bruno himself want to leave?

Fernandes' current contract with Manchester United runs until June 2027. The club also has the option to extend it for another season.

It was previously reported that the player intends to stay at Old Trafford and lead the team as captain. The Manchester United management has also openly stated that they want to keep him. Therefore, the report about a 42 million pound price tag does not currently align fully with the club's official position.

Two agreements needed for a big transfer

For Galatasaray to acquire Bruno Fernandes, they must first reach an agreement with Manchester United on the transfer fee. Then, they would need to convince the player to significantly lower his salary demands.

For now, this remains a possible but financially highly complex transfer option. There is no official offer or agreement — there is plenty of talk in the transfer market, but no signatures yet.

Now the main question is: will Manchester United really let their captain go for 42 million pounds, or will this report remain just another signal sent by Galatasaray ahead of negotiations?

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