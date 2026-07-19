Where can you watch the 2026 World Cup final?

·1·Sport
Where can you watch the 2026 World Cup final?

Today, July 19, football fans are looking forward to the most anticipated match of the 2026 World Cup. In the final, Spain will face Argentina on the pitch.

The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time. Uzbekistan fans can watch this decisive match live on the ZO‘R TV and Futbol TV channels.

This clash is the tournament's main event, as two football giants compete for the world championship title. For this reason, the attention of football fans all over the world is focused on today's final.

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