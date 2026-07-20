2026 World Cup. How did Spain defeat Argentina? (most interesting moments of the match)
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2026 World Cup. Final
In the World Cup final, the Spanish national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup title.
The fate of the match was decided in extra time. In the 106th minute, following a pass from Nico Williams, Ferran Torres scored with a precise strike, becoming the author of the only goal in the match.
2026 World Cup. Final
Spain - Argentina 1:0
Goal: Ferran Torres 106
Red card: Enzo Fernandez 90+3 (Argentina).
Thus, Spain became the winner of the 2026 World Cup. Argentina, as the defending champion, had to settle for silver medals this time.
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