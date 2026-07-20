Rodri becomes the fourth in football history: joining the ranks of unique achievers

The Spanish national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final, becoming world champions for the second time in their history. This victory also held special historical significance for the team's midfielder, Rodri.

Named the best player of the tournament, the Spanish midfielder replicated a unique feat in world football that only three legendary players had achieved before him.

Rodri collects the four most important trophies

Following the 2026 World Cup championship, Rodri joined the ranks of players who have won all four of the following major trophies in their careers:

World Cup;

European Championship;

Champions League;

Ballon d'Or.

Thus, he became the fourth player in football history to achieve all of these honors.

To enter this list, a player is required to conquer the highest peaks not only at the club level but also with their national team. As for individual recognition, winning the "Ballon d'Or" is essential.

Only three players had managed this before

Before Rodri, this result was achieved by German football legends Gerd Müller and Franz Beckenbauer, as well as the former leader of the French national team, Zinedine Zidane.

Each of them won the most prestigious trophies at both club and international levels and was recognized as the best player of their era.

Now, Rodri's name is also on this short and prestigious list.

At the heart of Spain's play at the 2026 World Cup

Throughout the tournament, Rodri was the main anchor of Spain's midfield. He performed the crucial task of initiating the team's attacks, controlling the tempo of the game, and stopping the opponent's counterattacks.

In the final, Spain maintained dominance in the center of the pitch and managed to limit Argentina's attacks. The score remained level during regular time, and the fate of the championship was decided in extra time.

The only goal, scored in the 106th minute, secured a 1-0 victory for Spain.

The best player of the tournament

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Rodri was named the best player of the 2026 World Cup. This recognition was an assessment of his consistent performance not just in the final, but throughout the entire competition.

The midfielder played a decisive role in Spain's possession-based style. His composure, accurate passing, and tactical movements allowed the team to stick to their plan even in the tournament's most difficult matches.

Rodri joins the ranks of legends

The World Cup title was the most important missing piece in Rodri's trophy collection. Now, he has won the biggest competition in club football, the continental championship, the World Cup, and the most prestigious individual award.

By repeating this feat after Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer, and Zinedine Zidane, Rodri has further solidified his unique place in football history.

Spain lifted the World Cup for the second time, and with one final, Rodri entered one of the most prestigious lists in football.