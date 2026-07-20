Belgium reaches 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, but Rudi Garcia departs

Despite the Belgian national team finishing among the world's top eight teams at the 2026 World Cup, they have parted ways with head coach Rudi Garcia. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) decided not to extend the 62-year-old specialist's contract, which was set to expire on July 31.

The French coach also announced that, following negotiations with the RBFA, a mutual decision was made not to continue the partnership.

Garcia led Belgium to the World Cup quarterfinals

Rudi Garcia took charge of the Belgian national team on February 1, 2025, succeeding Domenico Tedesco.

He was tasked with refreshing the squad, initiating a generational transition, and maintaining Belgium's high standing in world football.

Under Garcia's leadership, the Belgians reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. At this stage, the team was eliminated from the tournament after a 1-2 defeat to Spain, who eventually became the champions.

Why was the contract not extended?

The official statements from the RBFA and the coach did not disclose the specific reasons for the decision. It was only stated that after discussions between the parties, it was agreed not to continue the cooperation.

Garcia did not view the result as a failure. On the contrary, he emphasized that he is leaving the team in the top division of the UEFA Nations League and among the eight best national teams in the world.

"After discussions with the RBFA, we decided not to continue the wonderful journey we have been on for the last 18 months. I am leaving Belgium in the UEFA Nations League A division and among the eight best teams in the world," the specialist said.

Gratitude to players and fans

In his farewell statement, Rudi Garcia addressed his coaching staff, the players, and the national team fans.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the wonderful team of players who worked with us, to Sporting Director Vincent Mannaert, and to the fans who supported us throughout the World Cup."

The French specialist expressed hope that the generational transition begun in Belgian football would continue successfully in the future.

"I wish Belgium luck in successfully continuing the generational transition. I am proud to have contributed to starting this process."

Who will lead Belgium now?

Following the departure of Rudi Garcia, the Belgian Football Association will begin searching for a new head coach. For now, it has not been announced who will be appointed in his place.

The new specialist will face the task of continuing the squad renewal process started by Garcia, integrating young players into the team, and keeping Belgium at a level where they can compete for trophies in major tournaments.

Rudi Garcia could not lead Belgium to a championship title, but he did place the team in the top eight of the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the parties have decided to begin a new chapter separately.