Former German national team midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has singled out Rodri, who played a crucial role in Spain's World Cup victory. In his opinion, the Spanish footballer was the best player of the 2026 World Cup.

On social media, Gündoğan congratulated Rodri on the championship, noting that he once again demonstrated world-class performance throughout the tournament.

"For me, he was the best of the tournament"

Gündoğan spoke warmly about his former teammate, highly praising his impact on Spain's game.

"Of course, I also want to congratulate Rodri! He once again showed his world-class level. For me, he was the best player of this tournament," Gündoğan wrote.

Since the two players previously played together at the club level, Gündoğan is well aware of Rodri's capabilities, his vision on the pitch, and his influence on the team's play.

Rodri participated in all of Spain's matches

During the 2026 World Cup, Rodri appeared in all eight matches for the Spanish national team.

He performed a vital role in controlling the ball in the center of the midfield, initiating attacks, and stopping the opponent's quick counterattacks. Spain's pace of play and balance on the field depended largely on his actions.

Although Rodri did not always stand out with goals or assists, he remained one of the most important players in the team's tactical system.

Spain defeated Argentina in the final

The decisive match of the World Cup was held between the national teams of Spain and Argentina.

The score remained goalless during regular time. A single goal scored in extra time secured a 1-0 victory for Spain.

Thus, Spain became world champions for the second time in their history. The team first won the top prize at the 2010 World Cup.

The main force in the center of the field

Rodri's main strengths were his ability to read the game, retain the ball under pressure, and create favorable situations for his teammates.

He acted as the link between Spain's defensive and attacking lines, occupying a central place in the coach's tactical plan.

According to Gündoğan, it was this consistency and influence on the team that made Rodri the best player of the tournament.

Another major recognition for Rodri

Many players played an important role in Spain's championship. However, Gündoğan singled out Rodri, focusing on his hard work and his subtle yet decisive actions on the pitch.

Spain lifted the trophy, and Rodri once again proved that he is one of the strongest midfielders in world football.