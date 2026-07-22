In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Azerbaijan's Sabah club hosted Finland's KuPS team. The intense match ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

Uzbekistan midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliyev started in the lineup and played the full match. He scored a goal in the first half, but it was disallowed after a VAR intervention.

Rahmonaliyev scored in the 33rd minute

In the 33rd minute of the match, Umarali Rahmonaliyev took advantage of a favorable opportunity and found the back of the KuPS net. Initially, the head referee had counted the goal.

However, the situation was reviewed via the VAR system. After the check, the referee decided to disallow the goal, and the score on the board returned to 0-0.

Nevertheless, the Uzbek footballer remained active in the center of the pitch, participating in organizing his team's attacks.

Sabah opened the scoring before the break

Near the end of the first half, the hosts finally achieved their goal. In the 45+1st minute, Simich scored to put Sabah in the lead.

In the second half, both teams tried to create chances, but the score did not change again. Thus, the Azerbaijani club won at home with a minimal advantage.

UCL Second Qualifying Round

Sabah — KuPS — 1:0

Goal: Simich, 45+1.

Rahmonaliyev played the full match

Umarali Rahmonaliyev started the match in the main squad and remained on the pitch until the final whistle.

His disallowed goal was one of the most significant moments of the match. If the goal had stood, Sabah would have had a larger advantage ahead of the return leg.

At the same time, the fact that the Uzbek midfielder played the full duration in the UEFA Champions League qualifier highlights his important role in the team.

The decisive match will take place in Finland

The return leg between the teams will take place on July 28 in Finland.

Sabah will head to the away match with a one-goal lead. However, the minimal score means the contest in this pairing is not yet over.

Now, the Azerbaijani club needs to maintain its lead in the match in Finland to advance to the next round. Umarali Rahmonaliyev is expected to be one of his team's key players in the return leg as well.