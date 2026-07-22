Why do girls quit sports? A "Big Sister" has found a solution

Members of the Big Sister project meet every week after school in Eastleigh.

The "Big Sister" project in the United Kingdom, aimed at keeping teenage girls involved in sports, is delivering even more significant results than expected. Sessions exclusively for girls, a calm environment, and the support of young mentors are allowing them to feel comfortable and regain their interest in sports.

According to research, 43 percent of girls who previously considered themselves athletes lose their love for physical activity during their teenage years. The project is attempting to change this worrying trend.

Why do girls quit training?

A study conducted by the charity "Women in Sport" identified several factors that cause girls to drift away from sports.

One of the most frequently mentioned problems is the feeling that others are constantly judging them. Some teenagers think they are not strong enough, agile enough, or do not look good enough.

In sessions held with boys, some girls worry about making mistakes, being teased, or comparing themselves to others. As a result, instead of testing their potential, they quit sports altogether.

A safe environment exclusively for girls

In the "Big Sister" program, girls aged 9 to 15 are encouraged to try various sports. The sessions cover basketball, football, fitness, and physical exercises in the gym.

One of the most active centers of the project is located at the Places Leisure Center in the town of Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Here, girls meet every week after school. They are not immediately required to achieve high results. The main focus is on enjoying movement, making new friends, and building self-confidence.

11-year-old Poppy called the program's sessions "fun."

"I make friends and become physically stronger," she said.

"Girls can do everything too"

14-year-old Holly believes that an all-girl environment provides a special sense of support.

"Boys often think they are better at everything, especially in sports. This session shows that girls can also do the things they can do," she said.

According to Holly, having only girls in the session encourages them to move more freely and test their strength.

Here, participation is more important than results, and mutual support is more important than competition.

Not a coach, but a trusted "big sister"

21-year-old Talia Brooks works as an instructor and ambassador for the project. Her role is not just to demonstrate exercises.

Talia tries to be a trusted "big sister" for the girls, supporting their physical and mental well-being.

"They can trust me. If they have a problem, they can come and talk about school, their period, or other worries," she said.

Brooks emphasizes that in the presence of boys, some girls hold back and refuse to perform exercises. In an environment with only girls, they behave freely and try new movements without fear.

Result: 60 percent of girls like sports more

The project, initially funded by the government's tampon tax grant, is now being implemented in over 80 centers across the United Kingdom in partnership with Places Leisure.

Some participants have the opportunity to get free gym memberships and attend sessions. For others, discounted rates are offered.

Rachel Williams, a representative of the "Women in Sport" organization, says that 60 percent of the girls who participated in the program stated that they now like sports more than they did before.

The project is not only increasing physical activity but also having a positive impact on the girls' happiness, resilience, and willingness to try new things.

The most important lesson — not fearing others' opinions

Talia Brooks said she sees the girls becoming increasingly confident and calm after the sessions.

She explains a simple but powerful thought to girls who feel like everyone is watching them in the gym:

"Actually, no one is looking at you. People are looking at themselves in the mirror."

Poppy expressed the biggest lesson she learned in the program in one sentence:

"Don't think about anyone's opinion, just think about being yourself."

The "Big Sister" experience shows that to keep girls in sports, a safe environment, trust, and people who understand them are more important than expensive equipment.