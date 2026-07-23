Guskov on his fight against Ankalaev: "This could change my life"

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Guskov on his fight against Ankalaev: "This could change my life"

Uzbekistan's UFC fighter Bogdan Guskov has called his upcoming bout against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Fight Night 282 one of the biggest opportunities of his career.

In his opinion, a victory over the Russian athlete, who is ranked number one in the light heavyweight division, could fundamentally change not only his status in the UFC but his entire life.

"I agreed immediately"

Guskov said that when his manager informed him of the opportunity to fight Ankalaev, he did not have to think twice.

"I don't need time to accept good news. When my manager told me the opportunity to fight Magomed had arisen, I immediately said: 'Perhaps this is the fight that will change my career and my life'," he said.

For the fighter, this bout offers a chance to climb the rankings rapidly and join the ranks of the biggest names in the division.

First five-round fight

Bogdan Guskov mentioned that he had initially prepared for a three-round bout. Now, he will be stepping into a five-round fight for the first time in his career.

"We held our training camp for a three-round fight. Now we will see what happens in five rounds. This will be my first five-round fight," said Guskov.

This situation will put the Uzbek fighter's endurance, energy management, and performance in the later rounds to a unique test.

Called Ankalaev the toughest opponent

Guskov rated Magomed Ankalaev as the most serious opponent in the light heavyweight category.

He emphasized that this clash is even more interesting than the previously discussed potential fight against Jan Blachowicz.

"The fight against Ankalaev is more interesting to me than a fight against Blachowicz. Magomed is ranked number one. This is a real test that will show who I am," he said.

"I don't have time to wait"

The 33-year-old Guskov did not hide the fact that at this stage of his career, he does not want to move in small steps.

"I am 33 years old, I cannot wait. I only need big names and opportunities," the Uzbek fighter said.

It is clear from his words that Guskov views the bout against Ankalaev as a decisive opportunity to join the championship race.

The most important test of his career

Magomed Ankalaev's high ranking and experience make this fight an extremely difficult task for Guskov.

However, the Uzbek athlete aims to demonstrate his potential precisely through such a major bout. The five-round clash at UFC Fight Night 282 could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career or determine his future trajectory in the division.

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